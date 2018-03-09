Agendas for three Green Mountain School Meetings on March 13, 2018
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union has warned three meetings for Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville. There will be a Food Service Committee meeting at 5 p.m., a Green Mountain Union High School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m., and a Green Mountain Unified School District Board meeting at 6 p.m. The last meeting of the three will be working on a budget to put before the voters after the previous version was rejected in the Town Meeting Day vote. Below are the agendas.
Green Mountain Unified School District – 6 p.m. Agenda
I. Call to Order (Roll Call)
II. Approval of Agenda (additions & deletions)
III. Approval of Minutes – a. February 13, 2018, Regular Meeting
IV. Communications – a. Public Comments; b. Board Comments;
V. Old Business – a. FY 2018 -2019 Budget; b. Committee Updates
VI. New Business – a. Appointment of Vice-Chair; b. Appointment of New Board Member; c. Appointment of Board Bargaining Council Member – Support Staff; d. Green Mountain Unified School District Retreat
VII. Administrator Reports – a. School Safety
VIII. Executive Session – a. CAES Principal Contract Negotiation
IX. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Item – a. Regular Meeting: April 12, 2018
X. Adjournment
Green Mountain Union High School Board Meeting – 5:30 p.m. Agenda
I. Call to Order (Roll Call)
II. Board Reorganization – a. Election of Board Chair; b. Election of Board Vice-Chair*; c. Election of Board Clerk; d. Appointment of Warrant Signer; e. Board Code of Ethics Agreement; f. Newspaper for Legal Notices
III. Approval of Agenda (additions & deletions)
IV. Approval of Minutes – a. February 13, 2018, Regular Meeting; b. March 1, 2018, Special Meeting
V. Communications – a. Student Representative Report; b. Public Comments; c. Board Comments
VI. New Business – a. Capital Improvement (Todd Parah); b. Principal Report; i. Overnight Trip
VII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items
VIII. Regular Meeting – a. Regular Meeting: April 12, 2018
IX. Adjournment
GMUSD Food Service Committee Meeting – 5 p.m. Agenda
I. Call to order
II. Approval of Agenda (Additions & Deletions)
III. Approval of Minutes – A. February 13, 2018
IV. New Business – A. Review Committee Charge; B. After School Meal Program; C. Next Steps
V. Public Comments
VI. Other Business
VII. Set next meeting date and agenda items
VI. Adjournment
