Agendas for three Green Mountain School Meetings on March 13, 2018

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union has warned three meetings for Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville. There will be a meeting at 5 p.m., a Green Mountain Union High School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m., and a Green Mountain Unified School District Board meeting at 6 p.m. The last meeting of the three will be working on a budget to put before the voters after the previous version was rejected in the Town Meeting Day vote. Below are the agendas.

Green Mountain Unified School District – 6 p.m. Agenda

I. Call to Order (Roll Call)

II. Approval of Agenda (additions & deletions)

III. Approval of Minutes – a. February 13, 2018, Regular Meeting

IV. Communications – a. Public Comments; b. Board Comments;

V. Old Business – a. FY 2018 -2019 Budget; b. Committee Updates

VI. New Business – a. Appointment of Vice-Chair; b. Appointment of New Board Member; c. Appointment of Board Bargaining Council Member – Support Staff; d. Green Mountain Unified School District Retreat

VII. Administrator Reports – a. School Safety

VIII. Executive Session – a. CAES Principal Contract Negotiation

IX. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Item – a. Regular Meeting: April 12, 2018

X. Adjournment

Green Mountain Union High School Board Meeting – 5:30 p.m. Agenda

I. Call to Order (Roll Call)

II. Board Reorganization – a. Election of Board Chair; b. Election of Board Vice-Chair*; c. Election of Board Clerk; d. Appointment of Warrant Signer; e. Board Code of Ethics Agreement; f. Newspaper for Legal Notices

III. Approval of Agenda (additions & deletions)

IV. Approval of Minutes – a. February 13, 2018, Regular Meeting; b. March 1, 2018, Special Meeting

V. Communications – a. Student Representative Report; b. Public Comments; c. Board Comments

VI. New Business – a. Capital Improvement (Todd Parah); b. Principal Report; i. Overnight Trip

VII. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Items

VIII. Regular Meeting – a. Regular Meeting: April 12, 2018

IX. Adjournment

GMUSD Food Service Committee Meeting – 5 p.m. Agenda

I. Call to order

II. Approval of Agenda (Additions & Deletions)

III. Approval of Minutes – A. February 13, 2018

IV. New Business – A. Review Committee Charge; B. After School Meal Program; C. Next Steps

V. Public Comments

VI. Other Business

VII. Set next meeting date and agenda items

VI. Adjournment