Andover Select Board agenda for March 12, 2018
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 12 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from February 26th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
6. New Business: A. 2018 Organization of the Select Board (elect a Chair & Vice Chair)
7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 03/26/2018 at 6:30 p.m.
