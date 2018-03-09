Andover Select Board agenda for March 12, 2018

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 12 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from February 26th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. New Business: A. 2018 Organization of the Select Board (elect a Chair & Vice Chair)

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 03/26/2018 at 6:30 p.m.