Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for March 15, 2018

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Reorganization of Board

2. Approval of Minutes from the Feb. 21, 2018 Select Board meeting

3. Citizen Comments

4. Old Business

5. Sale on the Green Request; Chester Rotary Club

6. Appointments to Town Positions

7. Discuss and Sign AT&T Cell Tower Contract

8. Sign Annual Financial Plan

9. Liquor Licenses: First Class Heritage Deli; Second Class Jiffy Mart, Lisai’s

10. New Business for Next Agenda

11. Executive Session: Interview Candidates for Planning Commission and DRB

7:15 p.m. Naomi Johnson; Planning

7:30 p.m. Carla Westine; DRB

7:45 p.m. Gary Coger; DRB

8 p.m. Mark Curran, DRB Alternate

12. Adjourn