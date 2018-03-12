Daniel Newton, 81, Chester resident and Army veteran enjoyed NASCAR, time with family

Daniel A. Newton, 81, of Chester and formerly of Barre, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin.

Born on Oct. 31, 1936 in Lyndonville, he was the son of Daniel E. and Eleanor Mae (Labor) Newton. He grew up in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1955.

Following graduation, Mr. Newton joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea following the Korean conflict. On April 20, 1974, he married Joyce (Leary) Williams in Springfield, and made their home in the surrounding area.

Mr. Newton worked as a machinist for Bryant Grinder Corp. of Springfield for many years, retiring in 2002. In his later years, he worked delivering vehicles for Springfield Buick GMC. He was a member of the American Legion and, in his spare time, enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, playing cribbage, hunting and most of all spending time with his family and his dog, Fritz.

Survivors include his wife Joyce of Chester; his sister Sandra Burkholder and her husband Jack of Virginia; his brother Gregory Newton and his partner Dorothy of California; his five children by his first marriage Andrew A. Newton and his wife Amy of District of Columbia; Patrick G. Newton and his wife, Joanne of Connecticut; Connie (Newton) Covey and her husband Francis of Williamstown; Christopher A. Newton and his wife Laurie of Jericho; and Daniel A. Newton and his wife Lois of Colchester; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved nephews, Lance and Wade Fournier and many other family members.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Grace Christian Church on Main Street in Williamstown. Interment will immediately follow in Hope Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.

The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St. in Barre, is assisting his family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com