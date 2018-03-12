Thrifty Attic bag sale set for late March; Prom sale at Family Center April 4; new executive director at Neighborhood Connections; St. Luke’s fund-raiser for children, families

Thrifty Attic bag sale to be held March 21 & 24

The Thrifty Attic, located on Main Street in Londonderry, has scheduled it bag sale dates for Wednesday, March 21 and Saturday March 24. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on both days.

One dollar will buy customers an entire grocery store bag of goods and the Thrifty Attic provides the bag.

The Thrifty Attic will be closed — and no donations will be accepted — from March 25 through March 30 for the installation of new carpet.

The Thrifty Attic is a non-profit organization that returns all of its profits back into the local community.

Prom sale at Family Center set for April 4

The Chester-Andover Family Center is hosting a sale for teens to find their perfect prom outfit. On Wednesday, April 4 the CAFC will open its doors from 3 to 7 p.m. for prom shopping.

CAFC has a large selection of prom wear for girls and boys, including more than 100 dresses, suits and tuxedos. All are either new or in “like new” condition. Shoppers can also find accessories such as shoes, shirts, ties, handbags and jewelry to complete your look.

All teen shoppers can enter a free raffle to win prom flowers or manicure gift certificates donated by local businesses.

At a suggested donation of $20, prom goers can put together a dress or tux outfit with all the accessories. Music will be playing and dressing rooms will be set up.

The Chester Andover Family Center is located at 908 VT 103 in Chester. Follow us on Facebook or call the Center at 802-875-3236.

New executive director at Neighborhood Connections

Neighborhood Connections announces the arrival of its new executive director, Trisha Paradis, previously of Springfield-based non-profit, Lincoln Street Inc.

This position had been held most recently by co-founder Gloria Dawson, who will help Paradis get established before returning to her first love, being a caring clinical social worker at the organization.

Paradis grew up in southern Vermont. Over the past 16 years, she has worked in both the medical and human services fields – in a variety of roles. She began her career at The Memory Clinic in Bennington, which assists individuals with cognitive impairments. After that, Paradis joined Lincoln Street, which provides individualized care to people with intellectual disabilities.

Paradis says, “If there is a single common thread with my varied experiences, it would be my passion for simply helping people in need. I greatly look forward to continuing this with Neighborhood Connections … I feel very honored to be able to join this terrific team of caring people.”

The primary mission of Neighborhood Connections is to foster hope – particularly for the most vulnerable individuals and families in nine towns of South-central Vermont.

For more information about Neighborhood Connections, call (802) 824-4343, visit its offices at The Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry or visit its website by clicking here.

St. Luke’s hosts Do Not Attend fund-raiser for children, families

The Partners in Service Committee of St. Luke’s Church invites you to participate in a No Show: Do Not Attend maple fest dinner to benefit the annual projects of PINS (Partners in Service) such as Easter dinners, back-to-school backpacks, payments for summer camp and individual needs and emergencies.

As an outreach program we work with the Vermont Department of Child and Family Services for foster children and families in crisis.

Place: Wherever you like!

Attire: Whatever makes you the most relaxed

Menu: No food or drink will be served. Eat and drink what you enjoy!

PINS is a vehicle for putting faith in action; the ability to make a difference in the lives of local children and youth. Donate to this no show dinner with a check to: St. Luke’s Church, P.O. Box 8, Chester, VT 05143 Write PINS in the memo line.