Ring in St. Patty’s with corned beef



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Such a simple, yet flavorful, corned beef dish that you don’t have to wait until St. Patrick’s Day to enjoy it.

There’s just something about the flavor of apple and corned beef that truly belong together.

3-4 pound corned beef brisket

1 quart water

1 quart apple juice or cider

1 tablespoon pickling spice

1 teaspoon minced garlic in oil

3/4 cup honey

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup apple jelly

2 tablespoons your favorite, flavored mustard

Trim brisket of most of the fat and cut in half, if needed, to fit inside a large pot or crockpot if using.

Add water, apple juice, pickling spice and garlic to cover, using more liquid if needed to cover by at least an inch.

Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat to low, cover to simmer 2 to 3 hours (or longer if using a crockpot), or until tender but still slightly firm.

Carefully remove from liquid onto a rack that has been placed in a baking pan, making sure the fat side is facing up. You can also simply place a metal utensil underneath the brisket to prevent sticking and scorching.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

In a small bowl, combine honey, brown sugar, apple jelly and mustard until smooth.

Spoon a quarter of this glaze over the meat and place in oven.

Roast 60 minutes, spooning glaze over brisket every 20 minutes or so.

Remove from oven to carve and serve.