UPDATE NEW MEETING DATE: GM school board meetings postponed due to weather

The meetings of the Green Mountain Union High School and Green Mountain Unified School District boards scheduled for tonight in Cavendish have been postponed due to the snowstorm. According to Two Rivers Supervisory Union, the date for the re-scheduled meeting has not yet been determined. The meetings have been rescheduled to March 21, 2018 at Cavendish Town Elementary School in Proctorsville.