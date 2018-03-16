Chester Select Board agenda for March 21, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the March 15, 2018 Special Selectboard Meeting and March 15, 2018 Executive Session

2. Citizen Comments

3. Canopy Project Update; Scott Wunderle

4. EMS/Town Garage Feasibility Study Presentation; Claudio Veliz

5. Establish EMS/Town Garage Building Committee

6. Potential Chester Solar Farm Preferred Site Letter

7. DRB & Planning Commission Appointments

8. Paper of Record

9. Sign AT&T Contract Amendment

10. New Business for Next Agenda

11. Adjourn