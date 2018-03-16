TRSU Executive Committee agenda for March 22, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 16, 2018
The executive committee of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at the Roost Building of the TRSU, in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: (Additions & Deletions)
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. Feb. 1, 2018, Exec. Committee – Special
B. Feb. 1, 2018, Full TRSU Board – Special
C. Feb. 22, 2018, Full TRSU Board – Special
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Process for Superintendent’s Evaluation
B. Negotiations – Teachers & Support Staff
VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
A. Salary Negotiations
B. Personal Leave Request
C. Hiring of Personnel
VII. OTHER BUSINESS
VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA
A. Regular – Executive Committee meeting, TBD
VI. ADJOURNMENT
Executive Committee
Baltimore Town SD: Wayne Wheelock
Cavendish Town Elementary: Gene Bont
Chester-Andover Elementary: Marilyn Mahusky
Green Mountain Union High: Deb Brown
Ludlow Elementary: Paul Ozechowski
Mount Holly: Bob Herbst, chair
Plymouth Town SD: Susan Mordecai
Union #39: Angela Benson-Ciufo
