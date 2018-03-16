TRSU Executive Committee agenda for March 22, 2018

The executive committee of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at the Roost Building of the TRSU, in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: (Additions & Deletions)

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. Feb. 1, 2018, Exec. Committee – Special

B. Feb. 1, 2018, Full TRSU Board – Special

C. Feb. 22, 2018, Full TRSU Board – Special

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Process for Superintendent’s Evaluation

B. Negotiations – Teachers & Support Staff

VI. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

A. Salary Negotiations

B. Personal Leave Request

C. Hiring of Personnel

VII. OTHER BUSINESS

VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA

A. Regular – Executive Committee meeting, TBD

VI. ADJOURNMENT

Executive Committee

Baltimore Town SD: Wayne Wheelock

Cavendish Town Elementary: Gene Bont

Chester-Andover Elementary: Marilyn Mahusky

Green Mountain Union High: Deb Brown

Ludlow Elementary: Paul Ozechowski

Mount Holly: Bob Herbst, chair

Plymouth Town SD: Susan Mordecai

Union #39: Angela Benson-Ciufo