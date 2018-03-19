Arts events: March 24 through March 25, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 24: Celtic Harp masters in Bellows Falls

Experience Scottish and Irish harp traditions with Gráinne Hambly and William Jackson, masters of the Celtic harp, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St., Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at by clicking here.

March 25: Pianist Chonghyo Shin featured at BMC

The Brattleboro Music Center presents a faculty recital featuring Chonghyo Shin on the piano at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 25 at 72 Blanche Morse Way in Brattleboro.

The concert is a fundraiser for the center’s capital campaign, which continues to attract support to fully equip and furnish the BMC Education Center and Auditorium and fund endowments.

The afternoon program will include works by Mozart, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin and Debussy.

Tickets are $10 student (BMC students under 18 free), $20 general and $30 patron. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information, contact the BMC at 802-257-4523 or visit the website at bmcvt.org.