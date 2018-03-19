Community events: March 22 through March 27, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 22: Hike to Lye Brook Falls

On Thursday, March 22 at 8:30 a.m. the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section meets at Shaw’s Manchester, 64 Equinox Terrace in Manchester Center, for a hike to Lye Brook Falls. Participants will carpool to the limited parking at the trailhead. Bring snowshoes or hike with traction devices as needed, depending on the weather, along with an extra layer, snack, lunch, and fluids. Contact Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

March 22: ACEs in Action hosts ‘Resilience’ film and discussion

The Springfield ACEs in Action for the Precision Valley group hosts a free showing of the film Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope, followed by a panel and community discussion during the Springfield Wellness Week from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 at Springfield Community Center at 139 Main St. in Springfield.

“Resilience” chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities who are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease. The film chronicles the beginnings of a national movement to prevent childhood trauma, treat toxic stress and greatly improve the health of future generations.

For more information, call Courtney Hillhouse at 802-674-2900 x 23 or email Courtney.Hillhouse@mahhc.org.

March 22 & 25: ‘Real Inspector Hound’ auditions for spring show

The Walpole Players will hold auditions for its spring 2018 production of Tom Stoppard’s The Real Inspector Hound from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 22 and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 25 at the Helen Miller Theater on the second floor of the Walpole Town Hall.

Rehearsals begin the week following auditions and continue through April. Performances are slated for the first two weekends in May.

The play is a long, one-act comedy murder mystery/parody with a cast of nine. It has roughly equal parts for both men and women. To read a script before auditioning, contact director Jim Skofield at 603-756-4207 or at jimsko@myfairpoint.net.

March 23: Weston Film Club screens final film

In partnership with Weston Playhouse, the Film Club screens The Road Home as its final selection on Friday, March 23 prefaced by a social gathering at Walker Farm at 705 Main St. in Weston.

Optional BYOB Social begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Green Room. Reservations are recommended for the film. If you are only coming for the film and discussion, please arrive after 6:45 p.m.

The film is the story of Luo Yusheng, who, when his father dies, returns from the city to his childhood village where his father was the much-revered local teacher. But what begins as a short trip to bury his father becomes much more when he learns his mother wants a traditional burial for her beloved husband. She wants to have him carried by foot, honoring the belief that a body returned this way will never forget the road home. As Yusheng enlists the men needed to fulfill her wishes, the story of his parents’ love affair unfolds. In the days of arranged marriage, he learns their’s was the first based on love.

Admission is a suggested donation of $8 or $15 for couples. Attendees may bring their own bottles and a snack to share. Reservations for screenings are not required but highly recommended due to limited seating. Email westonvtfilm@gmail.com.

March 23: Documentary ‘Before the Flood’ screened

Doreen Fabiano and Carlene Lindgren, local activists for the environment and other issues, screen the National Geographic documentary Before the Flood at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry.

This is an account of the dramatic changes occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions that individuals and society can take to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on their planet.

This presentation is offered at no charge, but call 802-824-4343 to attend. Organic popcorn will be served and a discussion follows.

The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections is located in Mountain Marketplace next to the Post Office. Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency serving those most vulnerable in nine area mountain towns. Visit their website and Facebook page for more information.

March 24: Free flute master class offered

Grammy-nominated Vermont flutist Karen Kevra returns with pianist Jeffrey Chappell for a master class at the Brattleboro Music Center at 72 Blanche Morse Way in Brattleboro.

The class opens with a group tone workshop for flutists of all levels on Tuneful and Tactile Tone Techniques from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. Students explore techniques that combine mindfulness practices, relaxation techniques, and simple folk tunes to develop, expand, and open their tone.

The class is free and open to a general audience as well as flutists. Call the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523 for further information and to register.

March 24: Ladd scholarship auction & dinner fund-raiser set

The annual Andrew Ladd and Rotary Scholarship Auction and Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at the Fullerton Inn on the Chester Green. Local businesses and community members have donated a broad range of items for both a silent and live auction, which include Adventure Park Tickets, dinner at the Grafton Inn, golf at Quechee Club or Tater Hill, and wine baskets.

Forty-six students have received scholarships of $1,000 or more over the last eight years from the proceeds of this fundraiser. Admission is $25 and includes a buffet dinner, a glass of wine, and admission to the event.

Reserve tickets by emailing Chester Rotary at chestervtrotary@gmail.com or buy them at the door. To view items, visit andrewladdscholarship.weebly.com.

March 26: Medicare boot camp at Meeting Place in Londonderry

A representative from Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, holds a free Medicare Boot Camp for those eligible for Medicare this year, at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 26 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

The group offers information about Medicare for Vermonters who are new to the program, as well as family members who help beneficiaries. The session also prepares participants to make timely decisions about drug and supplemental plans. Call the Senior Solutions Helpline at 800-642-5119 to register.

March 27: March book talk at Winhall Library

On Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. Winhall Memorial Library hosts a discussion of The Dry by Jane Harper. This is an informal book group. Pizza and drinks will be served.

Stop by the library to pick up the book to read in advance of the meeting. The library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

Any questions, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741 or visit their website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

March 27: Discussion on Stellafane observatory

Founded in 1923 and situated high on a hilltop in Springfield, facing north toward Mt. Ascutney is an astronomical observatory, which serves as the home of Stellafane, the oldest group of amateur telescope makers in the United States.

On Tuesday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m., Stellafane’s Rick Hunter will be at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, to give a brief history of this group, discuss the mapping of the March sky and offer recommendations on observational equipment.

This presentation is offered at no charge. Call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in nine area mountain towns. Visit its website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.