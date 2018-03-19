Easter related events: March 24 through April 1, 2018

March 24: Chester Rotary Club holds Easter Egg Hunt

Rotary Club of Chester holds its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 at Chester-Andover Elementary School at 72 Main St. in Chester.

This event is open to all Chester and Andover children from preschool to sixth grade. Parents are advised to arrive with their children by 8:45 a.m., so their children will not miss the opportunity for participation.

For further information, contact Bill Dakin at 802-875-3456.

March 25-April 1: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Holy Week schedule

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester, invites the public on a journey through Holy Week and Easter services. The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, March 25:

Sunday of the Passion

Palm Sunday

8 a.m. Rite I

10 a.m. Rite II

Monday and Tuesday, March 26 and 27:

Evening Prayer

6:30 p.m. in the Side Chapel

Wednesday, March 28:

Seder Meal

6 p.m. in Willard Hall

Thursday, March 29:

The Triduum of Easter Begins

6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, Holy Eucharist with Foot Washing

7:30 p.m. Night Watch until Midnight

Friday, March 30:

Good Friday

Noon Stations of the Cross

6:30 p.m. Good Friday Service with Reserved Sacraments

Saturday, March 31:

Holy Saturday

6:30 p.m. The Great Vigil of Easter

7 p.m., Holy Eucharist, Rite II

Sunday, April 1 Easter Sunday:

The Sunday of the Resurrection

8 a.m. Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite I

10 a.m. Festival Holy Eucharist, Rite II

Reception following the 10 a.m. service in Willard Hall.

For more details or information, visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.

March 25: Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at the EdgarMay

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center hosts its annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, March 25 for children ages 2 to 12 at 140 Clinton St. in Springfield. More than 1,100 Easter Eggs will be in, on, and under the water of both pools for children to collect while splashing and swimming. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance.

The facility provides three different sessions broken out by ages. Young children, ages 2 to 4, arrive earlier in the afternoon for a smaller-scale version, limited to their beach-entry wading pool. Session 1 begins at 3 p.m. (limited to 20 children) or Session 2 begins at 3:45 p.m. (also limited to 20 children). Session 3 is at 4:30 p.m. for children ages 3 to 12.

All participants receive a prize bag of trinkets and toys; eggs containing tokens will be exchanged for such prizes as swimming lessons, membership memberships, and one EdgarMay Birthday Party package.

This event is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration is required for this event.

Visit their website www.myreccenter.org for additional details about the Underwater Egg Hunt, other youth-oriented activities, or to register for the event. Discuss programs or registration in-person, or over the phone at 802-885-2568 or by e-mail at info@myreccenter.org.

March 30-April 1: Londonderry Congregational invites all to weekend services