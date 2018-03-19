To the editor: Gun owners, control advocates can find common ground

On March 14, I watched about 30 Leland and Gray students walk out of their school and conduct a 17-minute demonstration to honor the 17 students and teachers who were slaughtered in the April 14 school-shooting in Florida, and to demand action by national and state legislators to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

The names of the Parkland victims were read, Amazing Grace was sung, and students chanted in unison as a list of conventional excuses for inaction was recited. It was a well-organized, respectful and powerful act of civil disobedience, which was planned and conducted entirely by the students.

They deserve to be congratulated. I was especially impressed by one young man, dressed in a plaid hunting jacket, who spoke in support of the demonstrators and saluted their courage, while also stating that he loved guns and hunting. His remarks gave me a glimmer of hope that respectful conversation can bridge the gap between those who grew up with guns and revere them, and those who feel that there must be some restrictions placed on access to the most lethal weapons.

There is, I believe, a way to respect Vermont’s hunting culture and the Second Amendment, and also take prudent steps to protect our most vulnerable citizens – our children and grandchildren – by instituting universal background checks, better school security and a ban on the sale of military style weapons, bump stocks and high capacity magazines.

To begin a productive dialogue both sides have to set aside conventional stereotypes. Gun owners do not love their guns more than they love children. Advocates of limited gun control are not flaming liberals who want to disarm everyone. Extremists and fear mongers thrive on promoting such false dichotomies.

We can find common ground, but only if we stop demonizing the opposition and start listening to one another.

Bill Dunkel

Windham

