Windham Orchestra to hold student vocal, instrumental competition

The Brattleboro Music Center invites Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts students to audition for the Windham Orchestra’s 32nd Annual Concerto Competition. The competition is open to serious instrumental and vocal music students in grades 9 through 12.

The winner will receive $200 and perform with the Windham Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Hugh Keelan.

Eligible students must live or attend schools in the Vermont counties of Windsor, Windham and Bennington; New Hampshire counties of Cheshire, Sullivan and Grafton; or Massachusetts counties of Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire.

Applications must be received on or before April 9. No recorded auditions will be accepted. Auditions for the competition will be held Sunday, April 22, at the BMC, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro.

For more information and an enrollment form, click here.

Rockingham Library seeks books for spring sale

The Rockingham Free Public Library will host its annual book sale Saturday, April 14 through Saturday, April 28 and donations are now welcome.

Relieve those overflowing shelves, free up some space and support the library. Donations can be made during library hours. DVDs, audiobooks, and books of all kinds are welcome, with the exception of encyclopedias, textbooks, and musty books. All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Rockingham Free Public Library.

For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.