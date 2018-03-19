Irish apple bread pudding pie



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This bread pudding is anything but typical. It is beautifully sweetened, less dense and gummy than many other equivalent puddings and the sweet, caramelized crust that forms makes you want to just pick it off first then eat the middle later.

Use whatever muffin you desire, I just happened to adore cinnamon but regardless of what you choose, make sure you have 5 cups total after cutting. Taitneamh a bhaint as!

4 large plain or cinnamon muffins

4 teaspoons butter or margarine

3 large Granny Smith apples

1 cup apple juice or water

1/4 cup maple syrup

Nonstick cooking spray

3/4 cup milk

3 eggs

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

Juice and grated rind of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger

Irish Butterscotch Cream, recipe below

Slice muffins horizontally about 1-inch thick. Butter all cut sides and grill over medium heat until well browned, about 2 minutes per side. Place on a plate and let cool in refrigerator for an hour, preferably overnight to dry out.

Meanwhile, add 2 apples that have been peeled, cored and diced to a saucepan along with apple juice and maple syrup. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stir, reduce to low and simmer 6-8 minutes, or until it has thickened and apples are done, but still firm. Remove from heat and set aside. Spray a 9-10-inch cake pan with nonstick cooking spray liberally; set aside. Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Cut grilled muffins into cubes and add to a bowl along with remainder apple that has been peeled, cored and diced. In another bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, juice and grated rind and ginger. Pour over muffin cubes and gently toss to evenly coat. Transfer to prepared cake pan, evening out the top. Spoon cooked apple mixture over the top evenly and bake 40-45 minutes, or until it is firm when touched in the center with a spoon or fork. Make Irish Butterscotch Cream (below) while pudding is baking. Remove pudding to cool slightly before running a dull knife around the edge to loosen. Cut into wedges and serve drizzled with Irish Butterscotch Cream.

Irish Butterscotch Cream

Put 1 cup whole milk, light or half-and-half cream in a saucepan with 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, 2 tablespoons each of brown sugar and Bailey’s Irish Cream and 2 teaspoons honey or corn syrup. Over low heat, bring to a simmer while stirring frequently to prevent scorching. After 3-4 minutes, it will be thicker, stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and remove from heat.