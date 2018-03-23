To the editor: GM Iron Chef teams cook up wins

St. Patrick’s Day proved to be a lucky day for two of the three Jr. Iron Chef teams that Green Mountain Middle & High sent to compete in the 11th Annual Jr. Iron Chef Competition in Essex on Saturday, March 17.

GM teams have competed for six years, and our teams have been winners in four of those.

This year, the two high school teams came home with awards.

The Green Mountain Cheftains, coached by Carol Neff and Christine Anderson, took home the Mise en Place award, an award it

has won in previous years. This award goes to the team that best shows not only teamwork, but organization, skill and neatness. Congratulations go to team members Caitlin McCoy, Chelsea Rose, Simone Martarano, and Alexandria Pippin for their winning Buddha Bowl.

The Skillet Takes once again came home with the Local Lively Award, presented to the team that best utilizes local ingredients in their recipe. Team members Laurel King, Ange Wunderle and Kameron Cummings created BBQ Pulled Veggies atop Cornbread Waffle and topped with Rainbow Citrus Coleslaw. Coaches are Carrie King and Jana Bryan.

Our middle school team — Turnip The Beet, coached by Michelle Farrar, also did a great job. It prepared a Caribbean Taco with Cilantro Rice and Guacamole over Roasted Tortilla Strips. Team members are Aiden Farrar, Maya Farrar, Berkley Hutchins, Marlayna King and Isaiah Rivet. Three team members are first timers.

Jr. Iron Chef Vermont is a statewide culinary competition organized by Vt-Feed. It challenges teams of middle and high school students to create healthy, local dishes that inspire school meal programs, so students understand how they can effect change in the food system.

Thank you to all of you for what you have accomplished in this program. We are already looking at next year!

Sincerely,

Jack Carroll

Jr. Iron Coordinator GMUHS