Rockingham residents cited for sale of fentanyl

Two Rockingham residents were charged with the sale of fentanyl among other violations on Thursday.

Police say that over the past few months the VSP Drug Task force has been investigating several people for the sale of fentanyl in Windsor and Windham counties.

After making several “controlled purchases,” police obtained a search warrant for the home of Randy Holmes, 27, and Ashley Cloutier, 26, in Rockingham.

In a press release, the Vermont State Police say that investigators found a large quantity of fentanyl that was packaged for sale. Police also found a large-scale marijuana growing operation and prescription medication for which the pair did not have a valid prescription.

Both Holmes and Cloutier were issued citations to appear in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division on June 26 to answer to the charges of sale of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of a regulated drug, and cultivation of marijuana.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Springfield Police Department and troopers from the Westminster Barracks.