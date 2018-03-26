William R. Guy, 79, owner of Idlenot Restaurants

William R. Guy of North Springfield died March 23, 2018 peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Guy was born Nov. 26, 1939 in Lebanon, Maine, to Eugene N. and Zelma (Nichols) Guy.

Following the death of his father in 1945, Mr. Guy, his mother and brother moved to Alton, N.H. In 1955 they moved to Chester, Vt., where he graduated from Chester High School in 1958. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserves in Chester. In 1962, Mr. Guy married Evelyn Crossman at the First Baptist Church in Chester.

Mr. Guy became a skilled machinist and, over the course of the next five years, he was employed at Pratt and Whitney, Cone Automatic and Bryant Grinder.

In 1967, he became co-owner of Idlenot Family Restaurants with his brother Eugene. Then, over the next 20 years, they built up a chain of 12 restaurants in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York, later selling to the Friendly’s Corp. in 1986.

Mr. Guy was a member of the Springfield Elks Club and bowled in leagues for more than 30 years at the Plaza Bowl in Springfield.

His favorite hobby was restoring and driving his classic cars.

Survivors include his wife Evelyn of North Springfield, his son Douglas, granddaughters Gillian and Grace Guy and their mother Georgeann Guy, and brother Eugene (Carol ) Guy all of Springfield. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday March 31, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Main Street in Chester.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society 401 Skitchewaug Trail Springfield, Vt. 05156.

A private burial will be held at the Simonsville Cemetery in Andover in the spring.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.