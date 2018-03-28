Main Street Arts seeks donations and vendors for tag sale

Spring clean then donate or rent a space to get rid of your useable items while supporting Main Street Arts. A local arts non-profit, MSA is accepting items for its annual Art, Antiques & Artifacts Sale. The event and donation drop-off is at the Main Street Arts building at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River.

The organization is not accepting clothing or books for this sale, and ask that any electronic device be in full working order. Vendors can reserve a 10-by 10-foot space for $20. Rentals and donations support MSA programming.

This tag sale is in June, but donations are accepted now and up until the sale. To donate items, call 802-869-2960 or email info@mainstreetarts.org.

Cavendish Fund accepting grant applications

The Cavendish Community Fund is accepting grant applications for spring 2018 grant awards. The deadline for applying is April 25. Applications that miss that date will be considered in the fall. Grants are available for projects, programs or events that directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way.

A panel of local citizens reviews the applications and recommends awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. The number of grants and the amount of each depend on how many applications are received.

Since 2007 the fund has given cash grants to individuals or organizations for educational, artistic or cultural projects, programs or events. Application guidelines are available at by clicking here.

Information is also available at Crow’s Bakery in Proctorsville and at the Cavendish town office.

For further information on applying, on eligibility or on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing the application, please call Barbara Dickey at 226-7187 or Peter LaBelle at 226-7250.

Westminster model display at Rock Library

A model of Westminster’s Village is on exhibit during business hours at Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. The display is being loaned from local resident Mary Brandt. The exhibit is open to the public and free to view. For more information email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org.

Okemo staff, ski resort raise $6,600

for local organizations

For more than a decade, Okemo Mountain Resort staff members have been celebrating Valentine’s Day by donating to the resort’s Have a Heart Program. The fundraising campaign, which ran from early February to Feb. 14, brought in $3,323.17 in staff donations, which Okemo matched for a total of $6,646.34.

This year’s Have a Heart Campaign was named in honor of Rosemary Piorkowski, an Okemo friend and co-worker who passed away suddenly after a brief illness. She was a valued member of the Facilities and Housekeeping teams. Okemo Mountain Resort and staff are honored to provide this year’s Have a Heart donations to local families in need, in memory of Rosemary Piorkowski. Donations will be split evenly between Black River Good Neighbor Services, in Ludlow, and the Springfield Family Center, in Springfield.