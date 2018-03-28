Opening of Corner Market in S. Derry delayed

By Bruce Frauman

The birth of a baby and frozen pipes have delayed by months the opening of the Corner Market & Deli, which is moving into the space at Middletown Road and Main Street in South Londonderry once occupied by The Pantry.

Owner Jason O’Connor, who with his mother Terri O’Connor purchased the 2,441-square-foot building in late June 2017, had expected to open for business in late 2017.

But last December, the building’s pipes froze and he and his wife’s baby was born prematurely. O’Connor said that he cared for his wife who was bedridden during the pregnancy, then, when their son was born eight weeks early, the couple spent a month at Dartmouth Hitchcock.

Now, with the baby back home and the pipes repaired, O’Connor has returned to working on the building. Though not a carpenter, he has been renovating the interior of the building himself, and intends to have the Corner open by July at the latest.

As he has worked on the building, he’s had to make some adjustments to their plans. Their initial intention was to have a cafe in addition to a store and deli, but, O’Connor said, limited septic options have made that impossible. Hence, the name change from “& Cafe” to “& Deli.”

In a recent interview, he told The Telegraph that he will stock two rooms with groceries, including local artisanal cheeses and maple syrup, and one room will be devoted to beer and wine.

The deli, he said, will have a full line of espresso drinks and eventually include ready-to-eat meals.

And, in two or three years, O’Connor said he plans to carry general supplies in a recently renovated upstairs room.

O’Connor, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with 20 years of experience, expects to use a smoker to make smoked meats such as brisket.

He said his love of Mexican and French foods may also influence his offerings. O’Connor has been visiting area stores, diners, restaurants and delis to get an idea of what people want.

And, he said, he will certainly be listening the desires of area residents before and after the store opens.