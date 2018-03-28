VSP seeks help in Grafton burglary

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

ccording to a VSP press release, sometime between March 26 and the evening of March 27 2018, burglars stole several pieces of equipment from the Accardo home on Cabell Road in Grafton.

Scott Accardo told police that a Yamaha 100 cc dirt bike, white Polaris Predator 90 cc 4-wheeler and a Honda 5000 generator were stolen. Vermont State Police are asking anyone who might have information about this incident to contact Trooper Frissora at (802)722-4600.