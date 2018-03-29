Grafton Select Board agenda for April 2, 2018

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 2 at the Grafton Garage, Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda 2. Approve Minutes: March 5, 2018 and March 14, 2018

3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Select Board

4. Highway Report

Annual Financial Plan (sign certification)

Certificate of Compliance regarding Town Road and Bridge Standards and Network Inventory (sign certification)

5. Excess Weight Permit

List presented to Selectboard (Gurney Brothers Construction, Bazin Bros. Trucking, PJF Logging LLC (Paul J. Furgat) and Wilson & Lawrence, Inc.)

Al Sands report of his research for solutions/assistance on enforcement

Report of TA on list to be contacted.

6. Designation of Agenda and Minutes Posting & Newspaper of Record

7. Liquor Licenses: (Windham Foundation and MKT)

8. Conveyance of Burial Lot (Authorize cerk to execute the deed)

9. Conflict of Interest and Ethical Conduct Policy (rescind current, adopt new, policy)

10. Selectboard receipt of Planning Commission action taken on March 14, 2018 to nominate Chuck Wise for the position of Administrative Officer and request that Selectboard appoint Chuck to that position for three years as provided by 24 VSA 4448.

11. Appointment of Persons.

12. Walker Bridge discussion: Selectboard has to take active role in communication with VTrans while bridge is still in planning.

13. Trayhan Committee Report, use of land.

14. Public Comments

15. New Business

16. Date of Next Meeting – April 16, 2018 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM

17. Adjourn