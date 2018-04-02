Arts events: April 6 through April 8, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 6: ‘America’s First Citizen’ in Claremont

The Claremont Opera House presents Patrick Garner in Benjamin Franklin: America’s First Citizen at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 6 at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H.

The 45-minute performance is recommended for ages 5 and up. Admission is $5 for children and adults.

Schools should call the opera house to reserve spaces. For information on tickets call the opera house at 603-542-0064.

April 6: Songwriters Robinson & Rohe at Stone Church

Stone Church Arts presents Robinson and Rohe, songwriting duo from Brooklyn, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

April 8: Silent films with live musical performance

Stone Church Arts hosts a showing of two short silent films, with original music performed live at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 8 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 12 Church St., in Bellows Falls.

Charlie Chaplin’s comedy The Immigrant (1917) opens the program, followed by Assunta Spina, a 1915 silent film featuring Italian silent film star Francesca Bertini. Both films feature new music by composer John T. La Barbera, performed live by the composer on guitar and August Watters on mandolin.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for seniors. Information and tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, online at www.stonechurcharts.org, and at the door.

April 8: Windham Orchestra spotlights Beethoven, Brahms

The Windham Orchestra spotlights two musical geniuses in a special concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at the Latchis Theatre on 48 Main St. in Brattleboro

Two profoundly different works—Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 15 by Brahms and Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony—are on the program.

Admission is by donation. For more information, visit the Brattleboro Music Center website at bmcvt.org.

As the area’s oldest arts organization, the Music Center has attracted scores of professional musicians and other artists to the area over the past 65 years. The result today is a town and region nationally renowned for its rich diversity of arts and arts events.