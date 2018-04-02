Community events: April 4 through April 8, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 4: Parent dinner and discussion nights

The Collaborative hosts weekly dinners and discussions for parents from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 4 at 91 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry. The series meets for five weeks and ends on May 9. There is no class on April 18. This is open to parents of youth in grades 3 and up.

Discussion topics include Mindfulness, Empathy, Conflict Management, Screen Time and Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs.

Preregister for all sessions or individual sessions of interest. Call The Collaborative at 802-824-4200 to register.

April 6: Whiting Library hosts exhibit, discussions



Whiting Library, at 117 Main St. in Chester, presents Dreaming of Spring, an exhibit that highlights the work of oil painter Amy Mosher. Mosher’s paintings feature scenes of the small farms of Vermont and other locations. They capture the individual characteristics and personalities of the animals and the rural nature of farm life.

She lives on a farm in southern Vermont. Her work will be on display at the library through April.

On Saturday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. and on Wednesday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m. Cathy Hasbrouck leads a discussion on What is click bait? The talk will be an informative look at those annoying things that pop up on your computer screen.

Whiting Library’s monthly book discussion is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11. This month’s book is Mary Shelley’s classic Frankenstein. Meet friends, talk about literature and participate in conversation and refreshments. Books are available to borrow before the discussion. See Will at the circulation desk.

For information or registration call 802-875-2277, email whitinglibrary1@gmail.com or stop in Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 6: Free community dinner in Springfield

The North Springfield Baptist Church hosts a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6 at 69 Main St. in North Springfield. Dishes served may include salads, casseroles, beans, soups, breads, desserts, and beverages. Open to the public. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, call 802-886-8107.

April 6: Mountaineer discusses adventures in Manchester chat

Join author and mountaineer Bob Hauptman for a presentation of his adventures climbing mountains and researching mountaineering books, including Deadly Peaks: Mountaineering’s Greatest Triumphs and Tragedies at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 6 at Manchester Community Library at 138 Cemetery Ave. in Manchester.

Hauptman traveled in 40 countries and has reached the highest points in 45 states. He will display specialized mountaineering equipment and unique images of mountain terrain. Admission is free, but donations to help build a new observation tower on Bromley Mountain accepted. For more information visit www.greenmountainclub.org/members/our-sections.

April 7: Postcard and stamp show in Quechee



The Upper Valley Stamp Club sponsors the 37th Crossroads Show on Saturday, April 7 at the Mid-Vermont Christian School Gym, 399 Gilson Ave. in Quechee. Doors open 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be 25 dealers with stamps and postcards, free exhibits, admission, and parking. For more information contact, john@vtstamp.com.

April 7: Springfield holds Spring Farmer’s Market

The Springfield Farmer’s Market holds two spring markets at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7 and May 5 at The United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St. in Springfield. Vendors offer fresh maple syrup, honey, eggs, grass-fed beef, doughnuts and baked goods including artisan breads, baked goods, pickles and preserves and catered foods. There will be a large assortment of hand-crafted items suitable for Mother’s Day gifts.

Check the website at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com or email springfieldfarmersmarketinc@gmail.com or call 802-885-4096 for more information, check them out on Facebook. The Springfield Farmer’s Market Inc. is a vendor run non-profit organization. Vendor inquiries welcome.

April 7: Dance Away Cancer Benefit Dance & Auction

Team Superhero, a Relay for Life team, hosts its 8th Annual Dance Away Cancer Benefit Dance & Auction at 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the Chester American Legion,637 Route 103 S. in Chester. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at Salon 2000 in Chester or Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls.

There will be two bands, Version Six and Third Rail. The event includes appetizers and desserts and numerous auction items to bid on throughout the evening. All money raised goes to the American Cancer Society. Email teamsuperhero@yahoo.com for more information.

April 7: ‘Hard Day’s Night’ kicks off classic ’60s film fest

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium presents the award-winning movie, A Hard Day’s Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium in 37 S. Depot Road in Ludlow. This film starts a movie series exploring the depth and variety of cinematic landscape of the 1960s.

Vermont film historian Rick Winston will speak on the opening night of the film series. Winston will briefly discuss the three feature films in the context of the exciting trends of filmmaking in the ’60s: the influence of the French New Wave on A Hard Day’s Night, the influence of Italian films on A Fistful of Dollars and the related Japanese film Yojimbo that will screen with it as a double feature and the influence of the European art film on The Graduate.

Rated G, A Hard Day’s Night, a 1964 musical comedy stars the Beatles as themselves in their first full-length movie. The film follows the Beatles as they work their way through a “typical day” of famous rock & rollers making their way from Liverpool to London for a television broadcast.

The film is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be provided by Berkshire Bank with water offered by FOLA. For more information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

April 8: Hollywood blacklist discussed in Mount Holly

The Mount Holly Town Library offers a Vermont Humanities Council program, The Hollywood Blacklist with Rick Winston at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 at Mount Holly Town Library at 26 Maple Hill Road in Belmont.

In the late 1940s through the early ’60s, many screenwriters, directors, and actors were victims of the Red Scare. They were rendered unemployable due to their refusal to testify before cCongressional committees or refusal to inform on others. Film expert Winston explores the origins of the blacklist in Hollywood’s labor unrest and what led to its ultimate end. Clips from films that were affected by the fear that consumed Hollywood, include High Noon, On the Waterfront and Salt of the Earth.

This event is free, open to the public and accessible to those with disabilities. For more info call 802-259-3707.

April 9: Program to focus on Vermont’s changing politics

The Rockingham Free Public Library offers the program 1964: A Watershed Year in Vermont’s Political (and Cultural) History, at 6 p.m., Monday, April 9 at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

In 1964, the Republican Party lost its grasp on Vermont politics, starting the swing of the political pendulum from Vermont as a bastion of conservative Republicanism to a state with a highly diversified political climate featuring Progressive and even radical politics. Speaker will be novelist Deborah Luskin, who will discuss the complexities and nuances of Vermont’s transformation from a red state to blue.

The program is sponsored by the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, thanks to a grant from the Vermont Humanities Council.

The library is handicapped accessible and the program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Information: the library at 802-463-4270 or clg@rockbf.org.