Make the most out of leftover Easter ham

A New England touch on a dish that is outrageously delicious, this one is a perfect addition to your recipe book.

As mention below, cook ham steaks as is and after preparing sauce, simply spoon over the top. Once you taste this meal, it won’t matter one way or the other.

2 Granny Smith apples

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 cooked(about 8-ounces each) boneless ham steaks

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 cup apple juice

1 cup apple jelly

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Halve, core and wedge apples to the thickness of your liking; set aside.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat.

When ready, either cut each ham steak into 6 to 8 large pieces or leave intact and fry each piece of ham until browned on both sides. Remove ham to a plate, cover and keep warm.

Add apples and cranberries, cover, reduce heat to medium and cook apples until they are just fork tender, stirring a time or two. This will take anywhere from 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove apple wedges from skillet and place with ham, leaving cranberries.

Add remainder of ingredients to skillet, crank the heat back up to medium high and boil until the liquid is a glaze, stirring well to lift the fonds up from the bottom.

Add the ham and apples back into the skillet, gently blend and cook until everything is hot again and serve.