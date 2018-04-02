To the editor: Gun proliferation is part of problem

Gun rights advocates are fond of saying “guns don’t kill people, people do.” Presumably this means that someone who is intent upon committing murder or mayhem will always find a weapon of some sort and a way to use it. So, since guns are not the problem, there is no need to control access to them. Case closed.

But, it’s not that easy. There are far more guns per capita in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world, and we have far more murders and mass shootings than any other modern democracy. If guns are not the root of the problem, what is? Are Americans genetically more prone to violence? Is there a greater percentage of mentally unstable, psychopathic people here? Do Americans watch more violent video games (a popular speculation)? Is our crime rate that much higher than everywhere else? The answer to all these questions, confirmed by numerous studies, is no. What makes America different is the number of guns in circulation (over 300 million) and how easy it is to get them.

Guns may not be the sole cause of our problems, but it is obvious that they cannot be blithely dismissed as a factor. The hundreds of thousands of students who marched for their lives on March 24 know this, and they are not going to meekly swallow such trite clichés. Some of them have seen their friends and teachers shot down before their eyes. They are angry, they want something to be done and they aren’t going away.

One final point: If you believe that putting more guns in schools is the best way to deter the next well-armed psychopath, let’s stop trying to do it cheaply. Asking a teacher to design challenging lessons, grade the pile of papers on his/her desk, coach tomorrow’s soccer game, and – in their spare time – prepare to stop an active shooter armed with an AR-15 is absurd.

If we are at the point where we have to harden our schools because we’ve been foolish enough to make millions of weapons available to just about everyone on demand, let’s put police officers and professional security guards in every school and give them the surveillance technology and other tools they need to protect the students. It will cost a bundle of money, and our taxes will go up, but at least this would be a viable proposal.

Bill Dunkel

Windham

