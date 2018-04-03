College News

A new play titled Battles Lost and Won, by playwright and Elmira College Professor John J. Kelly, premiered on Friday, Feb. 23 at Elmira, performed by Elmira College students including Zekiel Cammarata of Springfield. The play is set in the American Southwest, after World War II veterans return from Europe. Their battles won, they now face another battle — this time with wildfires raging out of control.

Leah Cunningham of Chester, director of communications for Elmira College’s Enactus team, will be heading with teammates to the Enactus United States National Exposition, to be held in Kansas City, Mo., at the end of May. The Elmira, N.Y., team won its regional division in March in Philadelphia, during which it presented a live, multi-media summary of the entrepreneurial-based projects it developed and implemented. Enactus is a community of student, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better, more sustainable world.

Zekiel Cammarata of Springfield was one of 13 students inducted into the Elmira College chapter of the Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology during a recent induction ceremony.

Sarah Gray of Springfield, who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering at the University of San Diego, recently participated in the USD Career Development Center’s signature Torero Trek program. Torero Treks are opportunities for USD undergraduate students to engage in career exploration by visiting leading companies across the nation.