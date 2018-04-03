By Bruce Frauman

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Londonderry Select Board on Monday night approved a proposal from Planning Commission chair Sharon Crossman to write a letter of interest to the Rich Earth Institute and the Windham Regional Commission to be chosen for a Village Sanitation Pilot Project.

The Select Board has been considering participating in such a project for the past two months.

If chosen, landowners will be asked to voluntarily participate in a survey about their septic and water supply systems. If further funding is available, solutions that would separate urine from the wastewater stream could be offered. One town in the Windham region will be selected for the initial study. Board chair Jim Ameden said he did not want a vote on the actual wording of the letter because two board members were absent.

Three flood mitigations projects remain

Town Administrator Robert Nied said there are three flood mitigation projects still active from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and all are for buildings owned by Tom Platt, who with his wife Judy own the Garden Market restaurant and cafe complex on Route 100/Main Street. Two involve flood walls and membranes and the third would elevate the former Post Office.

Nied said all have been approved by FEMA and all require Londonderry to process the application, disperse the funds and oversee the projects. FEMA pays 75 percent of the project cost and the property owner pays 25 percent.

Nied said the total construction costs for the three projects is almost $500,000.

Nied and board member George Mora met with representatives from the Windham Regional Commission and the state to get an update on the status of the projects. And both expressed concern that the town could be hit with expenses if the property owner is unable to pay his portion. It was suggested the town come to a memorandum of understanding with Platt that his 25 percent would be placed in escrow.

Nied said the next step is to negotiate with Platt to see if this was possible. After that, Nied would like to hire a project manager to oversee the projects, paid through the grant.

Ameden said the original agreement with Platt was that “not one dime” of taxpayer money would be spent on the projects. Former town administrator Kevin Beattie said the original grant had a very detailed budget and specified conditions for reimbursement.

Crossman said the most simple project, that of elevating the former Post Office, is still very complex and requires some engineering work. Nied said it has not received approval from the Development Review Board because an engineer is waiting for money for his certification efforts and Platt says the town should pay. Nied said this may be the only way for the project to continue. Ameden asked that no money be spent until the town can be assured of reimbursement. Nied said as negotiations develop, he will come back to the Select Board at every step so they can evaluate any risks together.

In other action