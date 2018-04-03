To the editor: Watershed Alliance thanks communities for support

The Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance wants to sincerely thank the following communities and their citizens for supporting our efforts to monitor the waterways of our area:

Brattleboro,

Brookline,

Dummerston,

Jamaica,

Londonderry,

Newfane,

Putney,

Townshend and

and Wardsboro.

Your support of our organization demonstrates your desire and commitment for our stream to be checked regularly throughout the summer so that problems can be identified and solutions sought. Reports are issued after each round of testing so river users can check on the safety of their favorite swimming holes.

We currently monitor 35 or so sites utilizing teams of volunteers who are trained to take samples. Our work has provided the State of Vermont with valuable historically data on our local waterways. We work closely with The Connecticut River Conservancy and with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

If you would like more information, you can find us on face book: Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance or call 802-365-1064.

Cristine A. White

President

Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance

West Dummerston