By Cynthia Prairie

©2018 Telegraph Publishing

Fullerton Inn & Tavern closed

for Spring Revitalization

The Fullerton Inn and Tavern, at 40 the Common in Chester, has closed for a few weeks for what owners Bret and Nancy Rugg are calling “Spring Revitalization.” The inn will reopen for lunch at 11:30 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24 and for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., when they ­“will return refreshed and ready to go.”

Moon Dog holds moving tag sale

Jacki Restmeyer and friends began moving equipment and furniture out of 295 Main St. in Chester on Monday as they began to move the Moon Dog Cafe to new digs in Bellows Falls. And from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 8, the Moon Dog will be holding a tag sale. We broke the story about the move in late March. The move was prompted by the impending sale and refurbishment of the building for a new venture.

Adams Funeral Home building for sale

The Chester building, at 35 Depot St., that was once the Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Services is up for sale. We broke the story in early January that the parent company, Service Corporation International of Texas, seemed to be moving completely out of the Vermont marketplace with closing its Chester and Ludlow funeral homes. The Chester building, listed as a large owners apartment with four bedrooms and a downstairs commercial space all totaling more than 5,800-square-feet, is on the market for $302,500 and has a restriction that it can’t be used as a funeral home.