Arts events: April 11-April 14, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 11: Learn dry stone art from Dan Snow

Add more to your landscape. Stone master craftsman, Dan Snow discusses “Dry Stone Art” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11 at the Springfield Town Library 43 Main St. in Springfield. He will lead the audience through the process of bringing a dry stone art piece to life in the landscape.

A native Vermonter, Snow has authored two books, In the Company of Stone and Listening to Stone, which have helped spark a recent renaissance in American stonework. The film, “Stone Rising” documents his creative process.

This program is free, accessible to people with disabilities, and open to the public. Contact them at 802-885-3108 or stlas@vermontel.net for more information.

April 13: ‘Wayward Home’ performed at Main Street Arts

Inspired by Noah’s Ark and migration stories, Wayward Home is a musical folktale about a family forced to begin again.

Through original folk music and storytelling, a trio of performers untangles a universal tale of love, loss and rebirth and delves into the question, “Can you keep going when the world turns upside down?” The show will be presented at 7:30 on Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 at Main Street Arts at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River.

Advance Tickets $15 and $10 Youth (12 and Under); $18 and $10 Youth (12 and under) at the door. On-line ticket sales end two hours before show time.

To purchase, tickets click here or call 802-869-2960.

April 13: NEYT presents ‘The Laramie Project’

New England Youth Theatre presents the The Laramie Project at 7 p.m. Friday, April 13, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15 at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

In October 1998, Matthew Shepard was kidnapped, severely beaten and left to die, tied to a fence on the outskirts of Laramie, Wyoming. Five weeks later, Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project went to Laramie, and over the course of the next year, conducted more than 200 interviews with people of the town. From these interviews, they wrote The Laramie Project, which is a chronicle of the life of the town of Laramie in the year after the murder and has gone on to be one of the most performed plays on American stages.

The play encourages audiences to engage in dialogue while urging them to act based on their response to the performance.

NEYT also will be staging Laramie: 10 Years Later at 7 p.m.Friday, April 27; at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29 in a site-specific show in collaboration with the Brooks House at 6 High St. in Brattleboro. Tickets for each of these performances are adults: $13, seniors: $12, and students: $10.

Purchase tickets in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone at 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The show plays at New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St. Brattleboro.

April 14: Wunderle brings kids’ circus workshop, show to Weston

Troy Wunderle and Big Top Adventures bring circus programming to Weston’s Walker Farm, at 705 Main St.,on Saturday, April 14. Area primary and secondary students are invited to develop their circus skills at Wunderle’s morning workshop and take the stage at Big Top’s afternoon show.

Wunderle is a native Vermonter who graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art and the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He is a former international performer with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The hands-on workshop for ages 6 and up begins at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. With guidance, participants experiment with juggling balls, spinning plates, unicycling, and magic tricks. Official circus gear like feathers, scarves, balls, and rings will be available for purchase so that students can continue to practice at home. The workshop is $10.

On Saturday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m., Wunderle entertains the public with magic and comic buffoonery. Workshop students may participate if they choose. General admission tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $15 and $7 per child.

For questions about registration, email ematthees@westonplayhouse.org or call 802-824-8167 x 113. Tickets are available here.

April 14: Musical duo LiveOak at Stone Church Arts

On Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m., Stone Church Arts presents Duo LiveOak: Nancy Knowles, soprano and Frank Wallace, guitarist/baritone/composer performing original compositions, as well as works from a repertoire from the Middle Ages to contemporary.

In concert, LiveOak is known for its versatility, grace, and spontaneity. The concert takes place in the Chapel of Immanuel Episcopal Church, the Stone Church on the Hill on 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets in advance are $20, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase to $25 and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.