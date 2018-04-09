Community events: April 12-April 17, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 12: Winhall Memorial Library Cookbook Club

Attend Winhall Memorial Library’s Cookbook Club on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to eat food, and to share recipes, tips and tricks. April’s theme is Clean Eats at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Cookbook Club offers a welcoming environment to newcomers and encourages new and veteran cooks alike to join their cookbook club and share in the love of food.

Any questions, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net, call 802-297-9741 or visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, news, new books, and movies.

April 12: Learn to make herbal teas at BRAM

Black River Academy Museum hosts an opportunity for the public to learn how to create their own herbal teas.

Gretchen Gregory from Northern Gardens & Landscaping will be at the museum from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 14 High St. in Ludlow to demonstrate methods of making teas. The fee is $10, supplies included.

For information, email willett@comcast.net or call 802-228-8690.

April 12: How to identify invasive emerald ash borer

Learn about the emerald ash borer at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Volunteers play a critical role in early detection of the insect, which has recently been discovered in Vermont.

The program is presented by Jim Esden, a forester from the State of Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and Alma Beals, from the Rockingham Tree Committee. They will guide participants in finding ash trees in Bellows Falls and looking for signs of the emerald ash borers’ presence.

This free and open to the public event is sponsored by Vermont State Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, UVM Extension Master Gardener Program, Rockingham Tree Committee and the Rockingham Conservation Committee. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

April 14: Rock Library book sale begins

The Rockingham Free Public Library hosts an annual book sale on Saturday, April 14 through Saturday, May 12 at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. The library continues to accept donations until the sale.

The Friends of the Library hosts a special Book Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 13 for Friends’ members. Join the Friends to get early access to the book sale. Memberships will be available on Friday evening at the preview or visit http://rockinghamlibrary.org/fol.html to join now.

For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

April 14: FOLA double feature: ‘Fistful of Dollars’ & ‘Yojimbo’

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium continues its showcase of cinema classics of the 1960s by presenting a free double feature of Clint Eastwood in Sergio Leone’s A Fistful of Dollars and Toshiro Mifune in Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo on Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium.

A Fistful of Dollars launched Clint Eastwood’s film career. The film tells the tale of a stranger who comes to a small town that is being fought over by rival families. The stranger then plays the two families against each other in an attempt to rid the town of both of them.

Yojimbo, which screens around 9 p.m., is a 1961 samurai film that tells the story of a ronin, a master-less Samurai warrior, who arrives in a small town where competing crime lords vie for supremacy. The two bosses each try to hire the newcomer as a bodyguard. After sizing up the situation, the stranger says he intends to stay because he feels the town would be better off with both warring factions in the town dead.

The films are open to everyone and are free; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be provided by Berkshire Bank with water offered by FOLA. For more information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website at www.fola.us.

April 16: Police offer safety tips at Chester seniors meeting

The Chester Senior Citizens Club hosts Chester Police Det. Andy Brothers who will provide safety tips for seniors who live alone at their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 16 at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St. in Chester. If you need a ride, just call Georgia 802-875-6242.

April 17: Free presentation on living with mental illness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont’s “In Their Own Voice” offers information about living with a mental health condition, giving a new perspective of those with a mental health condition, and explaining what NAMI Vermont offers the community.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry.

The program is a 60- to 90-minute public education presentation that raises the awareness of mental illness and recovery. It includes a short video, personal testimony, and a Q&A that allows for open dialogue. Presenters engage audiences touching on the various phases of recovery.

Contact NAMI Vermont for more information at 802-876-7949 or visit www.nami.org. Information about upcoming presentations will be posted on their website and shared with local media outlets.

NAMI Vermont is a statewide, grassroots volunteer organization that supports, educates and advocates so that all communities families and individuals affected by mental illness can build better lives.