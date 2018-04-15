Celebration of life set in May for Janet Greenlees

A celebration of the life of Janet Greenlees will be held at the First Universalist Parish on North Street in Chester at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12.

Janet Greenlees died on Nov. 12, 2017 at age 90 in the Meadows Home in Rutland. She moved to Chester in 1978 and spent many years as a volunteer in the Springfield Library, with the AARP tax preparation program and as a ski instructor for children at Okemo Mountain.

She was a middle school science teacher and avid outdoor enthusiast and spent time in the summer at her cottage in Kingston Ontario with her Canadian cousins.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the First Universalist Parish of Chester, P.O. Box 304, Chester, VT 05143 or to the Community Asylum Seekers Project, c/o Singing River Farm, 2128 Brockway Mills Road, Rockingham, VT 05101.