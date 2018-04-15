By Shawn Cunningham

At the behest of both of the Act 46 created districts in the supervisory union, the TRSU board convened on Thursday night and cut the central office budget by more than $88,000, although questions remain about the $3.4 million special education budget — especially out-of-district transportation, which Superintendent Meg Powden has agreed to discuss in executive session at a Green Mountain Unified School District board meeting on April 17.

Before the full board meeting, the TRSU executive committee met to look at the cuts put forward by the SU, but committee chair Bob Herbst told the panel that there would be the addition of a discussion of Powden’s performance review added to the agenda if the committee approved it.

When the group began by discussing how to deliver the public comment portion of the review to the schools and town offices, Powden asked what the goals of the review would be.

“I think it’s important and I need feedback on my performance,” said Powden. “But is that what you are thinking?”

Committee member and GMUSD board chair Marilyn Mahusky said that they wanted to include stakeholders and that would include parents and other members of the public.

“It feels like this is being done to me instead of with me,” Powden said, adding that she had worked on issues including Act 46 with teachers, administrators and board members, not the public.

“If you said to work with the community, I would have to come back and asked ‘what do I give up?’ ” said Powden. “I don’t see my work is with the community. Maybe next year.” Powden told the committee that she did not feel that the public would have any valuable information regarding her performance.

With 15 minutes remaining in the meeting’s half-hour schedule, Mahusky moved to table that discussion and to discuss the budget.

Cheryl Hammond, assistant to the Business Manager, walked the committee through the cuts – including $7,437 for a courier, $12,271 to software and $17,035 by making the director of Information Technology position 80 percent of full-time. With the reduction of Hammond’s position to 50 percent of a 200-day year adding savings of $51,309, the total savings proposed came to $88,052. That would reduce the cost to the GMUSD and the Ludlow/Mount Holly district by $58,564 and $29,488 respectively.

The committee quickly recommended the budget to the full board, which then rescinded the budget approved on Feb. 22, 2018 and approved this new $5.930 million spending plan.

During both the committee and full board meetings, Mahusky suggested that the panels need more training on the state’s Open Meeting Law. Citing an article in The Telegraph which alleged an improper use of the personnel exemption, Mahusky said this does nothing for the public perception of the school board.

Following that, Powden told the board that the executive session for “Personnel FY 19 Budget” on the agenda for that night would not be needed.

On Tuesday, April 17, the GMUSD board will meet to discuss the outcome of the SU budget session and finalize a budget to put before the voters in late May. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Chester-Andover Elementary, 72 Main St., Chester.