Arts events: April 20 through April 21, 2018

April 20: Chamber series continues with Windscape

The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series welcomes Windscape at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 20 at 72 Blanche Moyse Way in Brattleboro.

Created in 1994 by five eminent wind soloists, Windscape is known for its innovative programs and accompanying presentations, taking listeners on a musical and historical world tour and evoking through music and engaging commentary the cultural landscapes of distant times and places.

Members include bassoonist Frank Morelli, a Manhattan School of Music graduate and a student of Stephen Maxym, along with Randall Ellis on oboe, flutist Tara Helen, clarinetist Alan R. Kay, and hornist David Jolley.

General admission is $20; Preferred seating is $30. Visit this link to purchase tickets.

The Brattleboro Music Center is a community-based organization, which provides hundreds of classes, workshops, concerts and other events that bring people of all ages and abilities together to learn, listen and join together in celebration of music and community.

April 21: Blues Benefit: Bob Stannard in concert

Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen take the stage at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 for a special concert at 705 Main St. in Weston.

The event is BYOB for patrons age 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. Funds raised benefit Weston Playhouse’s Walker Farm.

Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets, visit westonplayouse.org or call 802-824-5288.