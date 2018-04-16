Chester Select Board agenda for April 18, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from April 4, 2018 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen’s Comments

3. Old Business

4. Popple Dungeon Alternatives Public Meeting

5. Salvage Yard Ordinance

6. Liquor Licenses
First Class: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth Inn

Second Class: Meditrina

Outside Consumption: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth

Entertainment Permit: Pizza Stone

7. Financial Updates

8. Executive Session for the Purpose of Interviewing Public Officials
Zoning Administrator – Michael Normyle
DRB Alternate – Mark Curran
Health Officer – Heather Chase

9. Appointment of Zoning Administrator

10. Appointment of DRB Alternate

11. Appointment of Health Officer

12. New Business for Next Agenda

13. Adjourn

