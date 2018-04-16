Chester Select Board agenda for April 18, 2018
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approval of Minutes from April 4, 2018 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen’s Comments
3. Old Business
4. Popple Dungeon Alternatives Public Meeting
5. Salvage Yard Ordinance
6. Liquor Licenses
First Class: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth Inn
Second Class: Meditrina
Outside Consumption: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth
Entertainment Permit: Pizza Stone
7. Financial Updates
8. Executive Session for the Purpose of Interviewing Public Officials
Zoning Administrator – Michael Normyle
DRB Alternate – Mark Curran
Health Officer – Heather Chase
9. Appointment of Zoning Administrator
10. Appointment of DRB Alternate
11. Appointment of Health Officer
12. New Business for Next Agenda
13. Adjourn
