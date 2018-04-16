Sweeten the pot with a less-traditional pudding



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This coconut-mango pudding is so pleasingly sweet with just enough sugar to “sweeten the pot.”

The mango stands out really well with just that hint of toasted coconut and allspice to warm it up a bit.

1/4 cup shredded coconut, sweetened or unsweetened 1 cup water 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated skim or whole milk 1 cup frozen, thawed mango chunks* 5 teaspoons cornstarch 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/4 teaspoon allspice 1/4 teaspoon grated orange zest Toasted coconut to garnish, optional

Place coconut and water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let sit for one hour.

Transfer cooled coconut water to a food processor or blender and add milk, mango, cornstarch, sugar, allspice and orange zest. Puree, on high, until mango is completely pureed, or leave little chunks if desired.

Transfer to a medium saucepan and bring to boiling over medium high heat, stirring almost constantly. Reduce to medium and cook, still constantly stirring, for an additional 3 minutes, or until thickened.

Remove from heat to spoon into individual serving dishes or one large bowl. Cover and refrigerate completely.

Serve with whipped topping or toasted coconut (see NOTE below) over the top.

* If you decide to use fresh mango, make sure it is very ripe and softened.

NOTE: Toasting coconut is as simple as placing shredded coconut in a dry skillet over medium high heat. Let cook, stirring frequently once hot, for about 2 minutes or longer, depending on how toasted you desire. Immediately remove coconut from skillet onto plate or bowl.