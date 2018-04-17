Community events: April 18-April 25, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in their Upcoming events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 18: BRGNS Customer Appreciation Day

The staff and volunteers at Black River Good Neighbor Services thrift store in Ludlow invite all customers and clients to drop by on Wednesday, April 18 for their annual Customer Appreciation Day. Doors open at 10 a.m. and all are welcome.

Shoppers will find free snacks and coffee, door prizes and deals on merchandise.

The thrift store is located at 37B Main St. behind the Ludlow Community Center. It provides funding for the many food and service programs that they operate.

The stop relies on donations of gently used merchandise from local area residents and re-sells them. For information about the store, food or financial programs, how to donate or volunteer opportunities, call Audrey at 802-228-3663.

April 19: American exceptionalism discussed

American exceptionalism is an ideology holding the United States as unique among nations with respect to its ideals of democracy and personal freedom.

From the determination of the original settlers to create a society different from the 18th-century European model, how has it fared?

On Thursday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m., Derek Boothby, a former U.N. official, offers an assessment from the viewpoint of a naturalized American at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry.

This lecture is offered at no charge, but call 802-824-4343 to reserve a spot.

April 20: ‘Inconvenient Sequel’ screens in Londonderry

Former Vice President Al Gore continues his fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy in

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the sequel to 2016’s An Inconvenient Truth..

Cameras follow him behind the scenes as he pursues the idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

Doreen Fabiano and Carlene Lindgren, local environmental activists, will screen the documentary at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20 at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry. A discussion will follow. There is no charge to attend but register by calling 802-824-4343.

April 20: Author event with Bill Lockwood

Local author Bill Lockwood discusses his third historical fiction novel, Ms. Anna with a reading and book signing at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 20 at Village Square Booksellers at 34 The Square in Bellows Falls.

The novel is set mostly in early 1990s Puerto Rico where Anna, a 20-something college graduate, and new friend Max become embroiled in a high-seas smuggling run, tracked by the U.S. Coast Guard.

A dollar from each book sold at the reading will be donated to Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

Paperback copies of all Lockwood’s books will be available at Village Square Booksellers during the event. Patrons are encouraged to call ahead and reserve copies at 802-463-9404. Paperback and electronic reader copies can be ordered through the publisher, the Wild Rose Press at thewildrosepress.com or through Amazon.com.

April 21: Kids Day at Springfield Humane Society

Springfield Humane Society holds a free Kids Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at the shelter at 401 Skitchwaug Trail in Springfield. Children of all ages are welcome, particularly ages 4 through 12.

Attendees will tour of the shelter, visit with the kittens and maybe be introduced to a child-friendly dog too. The shelter director will discuss proper animal handling techniques, dog safety, and bite prevention.

Children’s author Marianne Kelly will sell and read excerpts from her Molly books. The story follows Molly as she goes from being an abused, abandoned and scared puppy in South Carolina to a new home in Vermont.

JoAnn Tunnessen will tell a story of Sir Rolo Jupiter, a rescued greyhound turned therapy dog. There will be face painting for the kids. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.spfldhumane.org or email spfldhumane@vermontel.net for more information.

April 21: Toy Car Rally in Chester

Bring a favorite small toy car like Matchbox, or Hot Wheels, to an officially timed rally on a racetrack. Trophies and prizes will be given for each division, followed by a free barbecue outdoors, if weather permits. The event is open to the whole family.

The rally and BBQ will be held at 2 p.m. at Chester Baptist Church, opposite The Green on 162 Main St. in downtown Chester. The Race Divisions are Grades 1-2; Grades 3-4; Grades 5-6, and Open Class, which is all other ages including adults.

Reserve your place with your name and number of people attending by calling 802-875-2638 or emailing churchoffice@chesterbaptist.org.

April 21: Film series concludes with ‘The Graduate’

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium present the 1967 classic The Graduate as the final film in its Classics of the ’60s film series at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

The Graduate was directed by Mike Nichols and written by Buck Henry and Calder Willingham and based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Charles Webb.

The film tells the story of 21-year-old Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman), a recent college graduate with no well-defined aim in life, who is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), and then falls in love with her daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross).

The screening is free open to the public; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be provided by Berkshire Bank with water offered by FOLA. For more information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

April 24: Winhall Book Club reads ‘Bear and Nightingale’

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24 join Winhall Library’s Book Club to discuss The Bear and the Nightingale by Katherine Arden.

This is an informal book group that meets at Winhall Memorial Library at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Stop by the library to pick up a copy of the book. Refreshments will be served.

Any questions visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

Like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.

April 24: Learn about lyme, other tick-borne diseases



Dr. Chesney of Sojourns Community Health Clinic in Westminster discusses Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24 at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Learn ways to prevent these diseases, as well as ways to diagnose and treat them. The program covers signs and symptoms, and testing options, along with pharmaceutical and herbal antibiotic treatments and will end with a Q & A segment.

Dr. Alexis Chesney is a naturopathic physician and acupuncturist specializing in Lyme disease.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

April 24: Cavendish association presents a tick talk

As part of its continuing series of nature talks, the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association sponsors a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on April 24 on the pervasive problem of ticks in Vermont, at the Town Office at 37 High St. in Cavendish. The program is free. All area residents are welcome.

Bradley J. Tompkins, an epidemiologist and program chief of the Vermont Department of Health’s Tick-borne and Enteric Diseases division, shares information about the who, what, when and where of tick-borne disease risk, how to best prevent tick bites and the best actions to take after being bitten.

For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

April 25: Cavendish Community Fund accepting grant applications

The Cavendish Community Fund is now accepting grant applications for spring 2018 grant awards. The deadline for applying is April 25. Grants are available for projects, programs or events that directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way.

A panel of local citizens reviews the applications and recommends awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. The number of grants and the amount of each depends on how many applications are received.

Since 2007 the fund has given cash grants to individuals or organizations for educational, artistic or cultural projects, programs or events. Application guidelines are available at www.CavendishCCCA.org/communityfund.html. Information is also available at Crow’s Bakery in Proctorsville and at the Cavendish town office at 37 High St.

For more information on applying, the grant program, or for help completing the application, call Barbara Dickey at 802-226-7187 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.