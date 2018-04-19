Andover Select Board agenda for April 23, 2018
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 23 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 9th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
B. Excess Weight Permits
6. New Business:
A. Green Up Day
7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence.
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 05/14/2018 at 6:30 p.m.
Green Up Day is Saturday, May 5th from 9-noon.
