Andover Select Board agenda for April 23, 2018

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 23 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 9th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Excess Weight Permits

6. New Business:

A. Green Up Day

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 05/14/2018 at 6:30 p.m.

Green Up Day is Saturday, May 5th from 9-noon.