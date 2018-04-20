Carol Jennings, Weston winter resident, dies at 88

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Carol Raymond Jennings, of Jamestown, R.I., and Weston, Vt., died peacefully on April 19, four days short of her 89th birthday.

Dorothy Caroline Raymond was born in 1929 to Morris Thomas Raymond and Dorothy Cushing Whitridge Raymond, on her mother’s birthday.

Mrs. Jennings was the fourth of five children – Whit, Dick, Margaret DuBois and Phoebe (Penny) Flickinger, who predeceased her by two months.

Growing up during the Depression in Buffalo and East Aurora, N.Y, Mrs. Jennings attended public school until her sophomore year, then attended the Park School in Buffalo. After high school, Mrs. Jennings studied at Cazenovia Junior College and Denison University, where she graduated in 1951 with a major in psychology.

After college, Mrs. Jennings moved to Greenwich, Conn., where she took a job as program director at the YWCA and met her first husband, William Salmons, a B17 pilot in World War II. They married in 1953 and had two children.

After four years of work at the YWCA, Mrs. Jennings became active in volunteer organizations including the Junior Woman’s Club, the Community Chest and the Junior League, where she chaired the Art Education Project that introduced European and American art to 5th and 6th graders in the public schools.

In the early 1960s, Mrs. Jennings enrolled in Fairfield University’s master’s program in psychology, graduating in 1970 and launching her career as a school psychologist in the Norwalk public schools. Her 1979 evaluation by the superintendent praised her as a “vivacious, veteran professional educator” who demonstrated “technical competence, tact and sound professional judgment.” Unfortunately, that same year her career was cut short by a brain aneurism and stroke.

Mrs. Jennings married her second husband, Irving C. Jennings, in 1978, four years after her divorce. With homes that they built together on the water in Jamestown and in the woods of Vermont, they spent summers sailing and golfing and winters cross country skiing. Mr. Jennings died in 2013.

Mr. and Mrs. Jennings loved their friends and community in Jamestown. Mrs. Jennings was active in the Jamestown Garden Club, serving for a time as president, the Conanicut Yacht Club and Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church, where she arranged the Sunday floral arrangements for many years as a member of the Altar Guild.

Mrs. Jennings is survived by her children Bill Salmons of Jamestown and Betsy Moody of Jamestown and Key Largo, five grandchildren and a great grandson, Jake.

A funeral service will be held at St. Matthew’s in Jamestown, at 11 a.m. April 28. Donations in Mrs. Jennings’ name may be made to the St. Matthew’s Altar Guild, PO Box 317, Jamestown, RI 02835. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.