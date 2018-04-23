Chester Chatter: Sowing seeds for a fine harvest

By Ruthie Douglas © 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

About this time of year, seed catalogs started to arrive in the mailbox of the old Douglas farm house.

It was not long before they were spread out on the kitchen table. Pages were turned, prices compared and much thought pondered.

First came the farmland seeds, a big, important job. It was not smart to order before the cheapest. Alfalfa seeds were high-priced. We ordered enough for a 10-acre plot. Cover crops like rye and wheat did not cost quite as much.

One wanted to be sure to have good corn seed. We had the big field of 125 acres and about 100 more here and there. Corn was the staple food for the cows during the winter months.

At last it became the women of the house’s turn. We had a large vegetable garden, blueberries and a raspberry patch. We canned a big supply of veggies. I swear I can hear the sound of the pressure cooker to this day. Some how all the work was rewarding, especially on a cold winter’s night when we enjoyed a blueberry pie with ice cream.

Seen and heard

Benny and Kim Benson are home after a several week stay in Zephyrhills, Fla. They stayed with parents Melvin and Betty Stowell.

Bob Record was guest of honor at his 75th birth party on Saturday, April 14 at the Chester American Legion lounge. Richard Riendeau provided music and a buffet was served to family and friends.

Corey Riendeau of Virginia spent a few days visiting her mother Donna Whitney.

Jerry and Gail Stewart spent some time in Arizona, where Jerry was on business for the American Legion.

Judy Henning has been nominated as the Auxiliary of American Legion Unit 67’s Member of the Year. Her name will be submitted for statewide honors.

The recent two-day gun show at the legion was a very busy place with a large attendance.

This week’s trivia question: Where in Chester was the Second Hand Rose shop?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: In 1940, the town voted to pick up garbage once a week in winter and twice a week in summer.



