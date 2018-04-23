Raymond White Sr., 51, cultivated friends, culture of caring

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Born with a permanent smile on April 22, 1966 in Randolph, Vt., to Matthew and Irene (Huard) White, Raymond White Sr. changed the lives of thousands, if not more. On April 18, 2018 while tending to his beloved cattle/“kids,” Mr. White suffered of a heart attack, dying doing what he loved most and without regret.

Aside from living in the moment, Mr. White also lived in West Halifax, Westminster, Westminster West and Italy. He attended Westminster West Elementary and Bellow Falls Union High School where he founded and pursued his lifetime motto, “The person with the most friends in the end wins.”

After graduating in the class of 1984, Mr. White enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he developed his love of travel.

Mr. White’s charisma, dedication and strong work ethic created a culture of altruism among his family and community that will remain in the hearts of the people who knew him. His smile and humor has already been etched in our hearts where he will continue to guide us.

He enjoyed vigorous hunts in Vermont and Colorado, evenings relaxing with family and friends, caring for his animals, photography, good food and wine while traveling, poker and other card games, and storytelling. Mr. White believed, “It’s not what you take when you leave this world behind, but what you leave behind you when you go.”

Mr. White is predeceased by his son, Raymond White Jr. and brother Frank White.

He is survived by his children Ashlee Riddle and Alicia Cable, his longtime partner Kristen Breeden, his mother and father and their spouses, his siblings Mary Merle and Michael White, along with countless family and friends.

All are welcome to join the family in the public celebration of his life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday April 28 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 54 Chickering Drive in Brattleboro. Please bring a dish to share along with your favorite story of Mr. White.