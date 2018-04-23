Stoddards seek to build storage units at old chapel

By Bruce Frauman

On Monday, Edgar and Susan Stoddard had signed the papers closing on the former St. Joseph Chapel. By Wednesday, they were appearing before the Londonderry Development Review Board asking for a change of use permit for the former chapel on High Street, off Route 100.

The building had not been used as a church for about two years, according to Edgar Stoddard.

Stoddard told the DRB he would like to turn the building into storage units by adding stud walls on the inside and aluminum siding and overhead doors to the outside.

Down the road, he said, he would also like to construct more buildings for storage on the approximately 2-1/2 acre site, which sits on a hill between between Route 100 and Hells Peak Road and overlooks the Mill Tavern.

Board co-chair Esther Fishman said this would require a conditional use permit.

Stoddard also said he is saving a 20 x 14 foot section of the building for a possible bottle redemption center. Fishman said for the building to hold storage units and a redemption center requires a mixed use permit that is more complicated than a conditional use permit.

Stoddard said he was hoping to get approval Wednesday evening, but Fishman said a public hearing must be scheduled first, giving him time to decide whether or not to add the possible redemption center to his plans.

That public hearing will take place at the next DRB meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 16. Fishman told The Telegraph the board suggested “a few things (Stoddard) needed to do to make his application complete.”