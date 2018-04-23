To the editor: Family Center thanks businesses for help during prom outfit sale

On April 4, 2018, area teens and parents converged on the Chester-Andover Family Center for prom shopping.

Shoppers tried on multiple dresses from our selection of over 200 long and short gowns.

Once the perfect dress was found, the girls selected accessories to match. Guys also had a large selection of suits and tuxedos to choose from.

Several CAFC volunteers were on hand to assist shoppers. Parents were especially appreciative of the quality and affordable price: $20 for all prom outfits.

Area businesses supported this event by donating flowers, haircuts and manicures for a free raffle.

Thank you to Seventh Heaven Salon and Spa, Woodbury Florist, Alaura’s New Nails, Haircuts Just Around the Corner, Boccaccio’s Salon in Springfield, Images Hair and Tanning Salon, Chester Flowers, Salon 2000 and Halliday’s Florist.

The Thrift Shop is offering prom dresses and suits through the end of May for $20, so come in and check out our supply. We have short and long dresses in all sizes, styles and colors.

The Family Center is located at 908 Vermont Route 103 South in Chester, and Thrift Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Sincerely,

Nena Nanfeldt

President

Board of Directors

Chester-Andover Family Center