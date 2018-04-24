To the editor: GM students pioneer French exchange program

This year, nine students and two faculty members of Green Mountain Union High School pioneered an exchange program with Lycée St. Joseph La Pommeraye, a high school in France.

The 2018 St. Joseph La Pommeraye Exchange Program was an opportunity for GM students to better understand French culture and gain fluency in French language through practical experience.

This opportunity broadened their cultural horizons, cultivated problem-solving skills and created lasting international connections.

Senior Noelle Gignoux spent a semester at St. Joseph’s the previous school year and helped instigate this program with the support of faculty advisors. Both schools hope for this international exchange to take place every two years.

For two weeks in February, 10 students and two teachers from St. Joseph’s came to Green Mountain and stayed with host families in the communities of Cavendish, Chester and Grafton. Then from April 5 through 19, nine students from GM went to St. Joseph in the northwest of France, where each stayed with a local family, toured the Loire Valley, took part in daily school life, recreational activities, school-sponsored group excursions and experienced the rich French culture.

In addition, they were able to spend two nights in Paris and explore the city before their return to America. The trip was chaperoned by faculty advisors Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, the school librarian, and Kelly Brennan, who teaches history and food and culture.

Sincerely,

Pamela L. Johnson-Spurlock, MLIS

Green Mountain Union High School