Claremont man arrested in Chester Charged with possession of fentanyl and other drugs
A Claremont N.H., man was arrested Tuesday in Chester, Vt., on drug and DUI charges.
According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 6 p.m. on April 24, Myron G. Scott, 37, was pulled over for erratic operation of a white Chevy van on Route 103.
Scott was given sobriety tests, then looked at by a “drug recognition expert” who determined that he was under the influence of drugs.
Police searched the van, finding a small quantity of suspected fentanyl bags, suboxone and clonazepam pills. Scott was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of fentanyl and possession of regulated drugs.
He was issued a citation to answer the charges in Windsor County Superior Court on May 22, 2018.
