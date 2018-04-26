Grafton Select Board agenda for May 7, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 26, 2018 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: April 16, 2018
3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard
4. Highway Report
5. VTAlert – Randall Bronson – Action may be taken
6. Consolidation Grafton/Athens School Districts – Discussion only – Edward Bank
7. Excess Weight Permits Issued
8. Website Policy
9. Trayhan Property – land use update.
10. Public Comments
11. New Business
12. Date of Next Meeting – May 21, 2018 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM
13. Adjourn
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.