Grafton Select Board agenda for May 7, 2018

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: April 16, 2018

3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard

4. Highway Report

5. VTAlert – Randall Bronson – Action may be taken

6. Consolidation Grafton/Athens School Districts – Discussion only – Edward Bank

7. Excess Weight Permits Issued

8. Website Policy

9. Trayhan Property – land use update.

10. Public Comments

11. New Business

12. Date of Next Meeting – May 21, 2018 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM

13. Adjourn