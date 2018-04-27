Chester water panel, Select Board agendas for May 2, 2018

The Chester Water Commissioners, which is made up of the Chester Select Board, will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. It will be followed by the Select Board meeting. Below are their agendas.

The Chester Water Commissioners

1. Public Comment

2. Set Water Rate

3. Adjourn

Special Select Board meeting

1. Approval of Minutes from the March 15, 2018 Special Selectboard Meeting and March 15, 2018 Executive Session; April 18, 2018 Selectboard Meeting and April 26, 2018 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Windham & Windsor Housing Trust Presentation

5. Economic Development Policy

6. EMS Building Committee Update; Lee Gustafson

7. Salvage Yard Ordinance

8. Ambulance Assistant Position

9. Information Booth Transfer

10. Sign TAN Note

11. Execute MVP Certificates of Resolution

12. New Business for Next Agenda

13. Adjourn