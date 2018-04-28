Judith Naylor, 75, grew up in Chester, was accomplished nurse, generous in love

©2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Judith Naylor, of Newfane, N.Y., entered into rest on April 25, 2018 at the age of 75. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

Mrs. Naylor was born on Sept. 26, 1942 in Bellows Falls, Vt., to James Angus Allan and Adorée Maria (nee Grenier) Allan. She grew up in nearby Chester.

Judith Claire Allan, or Judi as she was known to everyone, lived a life of generosity and love. She married the love of her life, William Michael Naylor, on Oct. 22, 1966 and moved to Burt, N.Y., more than 40 years ago.

She was an accomplished nurse throughout Niagara and Erie counties for over 30 years, a long-time member of the Newfane School Board and an active parishioner of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Naylor enjoyed camping with her friends, knitting and quilting and traveling to new places. She will be remembered as a caring and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was pre-deceased by her husband and her parents.

Mrs. Naylor is survived by her children, Jeremy (Daphne Smith-Naylor) of New York City, Justin (Melissa) and Jessica Condes, both of Newfane, N.Y., and her grandchildren Ruth and Adorée Naylor, Rex and Dashiell Naylor and Jackson Condes.

She is also survived by her loving sisters Juliet (Burt) Hansen, Sarah (John) Waterman and Jean (Thomas) Murphy.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home Inc., 2670 Main St., in Newfane, N.Y.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Wilson-Burt Road, Burt, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Please visit here t o sign the register.