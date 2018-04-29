Special GMUSD board meeting agenda for April 30, 2018
The Green Mountain Unified School District board will hold a special meeting on Monday April 30, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the Library of Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main Street, Chester, Vt. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda
III. Communications: a. Public Comments
IV. New Business: a. Cavendish Town Principal
V. Old Business: a. TRSU Board Representatives (3)
VI. Suggested Meeting Dates & Agenda Item: a. Regular Meeting, May 8, 2018 @ GMUHS
VII. Adjournment
